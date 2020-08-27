Aug. 26, 2020 Age 93 Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Gary (Olivia) Kott, Jim (Susan) Kott and Laurie (Tim) Sullivan. Proud 'Grandma Gerry' of 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dearest aunt to several nieces and nephews. Gerry was a longtime Detroit Resident and parishoner of St. Raymond Catholic Church where she was involved in the Choir, Choir Auxiliary, and the Alter Society. She was an accomplished vocalist singing for hundreds of weddings, funerals, anniversaries and ordinations along with being involved in the choir that sang for Pope John Paul II's visit to Michigan. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 5 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 11:30 AM until Noon Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Twp. Memorial donations may be directed to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Solanus Casey Center. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



