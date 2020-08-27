1/1
Geraldine E. Kott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aug. 26, 2020 Age 93 Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Gary (Olivia) Kott, Jim (Susan) Kott and Laurie (Tim) Sullivan. Proud 'Grandma Gerry' of 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dearest aunt to several nieces and nephews. Gerry was a longtime Detroit Resident and parishoner of St. Raymond Catholic Church where she was involved in the Choir, Choir Auxiliary, and the Alter Society. She was an accomplished vocalist singing for hundreds of weddings, funerals, anniversaries and ordinations along with being involved in the choir that sang for Pope John Paul II's visit to Michigan. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 5 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 11:30 AM until Noon Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Twp. Memorial donations may be directed to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Solanus Casey Center. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved