More Obituaries for Geraldine Koth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Helen Koth

Geraldine Helen Koth Obituary
KOTH, Geraldine Helen, age 84 of Clinton Township, passed away Monday morning at her home. She was born March 18, 1935 to Elmer and Helen (Rocker) Kukuk in Mount Clemens, Michigan. On July 17, 1954 Geraldine was united in marriage with Raymond A. Koth at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Mrs. Koth was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She was employed at the office of Dr. Herbert Lux, and volunteered at McLaren Macomb. She enjoyed attending volleyball games at Wayne State University. Surviving are her children, Michael Koth, Dawn Benincasa, Timothy Koth; grandchildren, Jeremy, Elena and Cory. Geraldine was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A., and brother, Donald Kukuk. Visiting hours are 2-9 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 NB Gratiot, Mt.Clemens. Funeral 11 a.m. (instate 10 a.m.) Friday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 21400 S. Nunneley, Clinton Township. Burial will follow at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 15, 2020
