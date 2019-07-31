|
|
Geraldine “Judy” Kotcher, age 83 of Monroe, formerly of Center Line, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. Born January 23, 1936 in Detroit, Judy was the daughter of Harry and Frances (Kolar) Snider and stepdaughter of Frank Ward. She married the love of her life, Joseph Kotcher Sr. in 1960 and together they raised their two children: Joe and Janine in Center Line. Judy worked in administrative assistant support and as a Pharmacy Technician until her retirement. She was a former member of St. Clement Catholic Church where she was baptized and married. Judy enjoyed painting and watching Hockey Night in Canada, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family and friends. She was always the big sister of the family with a calming manner and good advice. Judy leaves to cherish her memory children: Joseph Kotcher of Sterling Heights and Janine (John) Gaynier of Monroe; her beloved grandchildren: Jacob Kotcher, Jonathan Gaynier and Audrina Kotcher; siblings: Tom (Sandi) Snider, Mike Snider, Jimmy (Helene) Snider, Rose Sweden and Arletta “Lou” Radhs; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and the extended Gaynier family. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; her husband and infant daughter Mary Frances and a sister Frances “Butch” Baker. In accordance with Judy’s wishes burial will be private. Her specific wish was to be cremated, put in a coffee can and buried up north under a tree where she can hear the water. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions in honor of Judy may be made to Purple Heart at: 1700 W. Hamlin Rd., Suite 201, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309. 1-888-480-VETS (8387) or [email protected]
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 1, 2019