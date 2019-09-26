|
Geraldine (Gerry) R Landless, 98, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2019 in Traverse City. She had resided at Traverse Manor the last 2 years after a lifetime in the greater Detroit area. She was born October 1, 1920 in Detroit to the late Howard and Martha (Dittman) Brandt. On July 29, 1944, Gerry married the love of her life, Russell Landless who proceeded her in death in 1999. She was also proceeded in death by her son, William (Billy) Landless and sister Janet (Ralph) Brecker. She leaves behind her daughter Carol (Craig) Yalch of Honor, granddaughter Laurel (Brandon) Jewett and great-grandchildren Kaden and Bella Jewett of Boyne City and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends. She graduated from Detroit Southeastern High School in 1938 and afterword's worked as a secretary at a tool and die shop and later for interior decorators. Gerry had a strong faith in God and was a longtime member of both Our Savior Lutheran and later Trinity Lutheran Church. She was very active in the Ladies Society, Circle, Quilting and Senior group. She was a longtime member of the DAR where she held many different offices. She was an excellent homemaker. She loved to cook, sew and entertain family and friends. She loved all types of music and enjoyed playing the piano, organ and ukulele. Going to watch the Detroit Blues Band for whom her son Billy played bass was her favorite pastime. Her one regret was never seeing a Kid Rock concert. Playing cards, games and reading were other activities she enjoyed. Keeping in touch with family and friends with her iPad and phone were very important to her. She was always organized, fashionable, witty and still had a sharp inquisitive mind. Words found after her death said “Celebrate my life. It was great”. A Memorial Service will be held on her birthday Oct 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper Ave., Clinton Township, Mi. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church-Early Childhood Program or the Food Pantry. Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 27, 2019