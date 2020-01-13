|
Geraldine Stryjewski, 79 of Clinton Twp. passed Friday, January 10, 2020. Born September 4, 1940 in Highland Park, MI to the late Stanley and Anna (Medynski) Dalida. Survived by 5 children; Cindy (Ray) Cooney, Jerry (Anne) Stryjewski, Kim Uroda, Tracey Stryjewski, and Mark (Jamie) Stryjewski, 5 grandchildren; Jason, Justin, Beth, David, and Greyson, and 3 great-grandchildren Landon, Logan, and Charlotte. Preceeded in death by husbands Alphonse Pridotkas and Jerome Stryjewski and grandson Patrick. Visitation 2-8p.m. in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mount Clemens Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10a.m. (instate 9:30a.m.) at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 South Nunneley, Clinton Twp. Burial in St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Hgts. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Share memories at www.vickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 14, 2020