Gloviak, Gertrude Mary, age 92, longtime resident of Center Line, died peacefully at home on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Jennie (Bob) Bandini, Linda (Mark) Dembeck, Susan Gloviak and Gloria Gloviak. Treasured grandmother of Gerry, Dennis, Kevin, Christina, and Sarah. Survived by brother Henry (Hanne) Bielski. Predeceased by 3 siblings. Retired from Chrysler Amplex Plant after 30 years and member of UAW Local 140. Gertie loved her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of the beautiful Sweetest Heart of Mary Church and regularly attended their annual Pierogi Festival. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12th at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line, from 3-7pm with a 6pm Rosary. Instate Saturday, April 13th at 10:30am for a 11am Mass at Sweetest Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 4440 Russell Street in Detroit. To share a memory or light a candle, visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 11, 2019