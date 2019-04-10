The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Gloviak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Mary Gloviak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude Mary Gloviak Obituary
Gloviak, Gertrude Mary, age 92, longtime resident of Center Line, died peacefully at home on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Jennie (Bob) Bandini, Linda (Mark) Dembeck, Susan Gloviak and Gloria Gloviak. Treasured grandmother of Gerry, Dennis, Kevin, Christina, and Sarah. Survived by brother Henry (Hanne) Bielski. Predeceased by 3 siblings. Retired from Chrysler Amplex Plant after 30 years and member of UAW Local 140. Gertie loved her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of the beautiful Sweetest Heart of Mary Church and regularly attended their annual Pierogi Festival. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12th at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line, from 3-7pm with a 6pm Rosary. Instate Saturday, April 13th at 10:30am for a 11am Mass at Sweetest Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 4440 Russell Street in Detroit. To share a memory or light a candle, visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now