Giacomo “Jack” Moretti, Feb. 1, 2020, age 99. Jack was involved in World War II in an unusual way, even though he was an American citizen, he was a member of the Italian Military as an anti-aircraft gunner and was a prisoner of war and was held in a prison in Germany for 23 months. Loving husband of the late Caterina, dear father of Vincent (Christine) Moretti, Domenica (Daniel) Stamat, Catherine (Giovanni) Argentino and Salvatore (Kim) Moretti. Dear grandfather of 17 grand and 16 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Dorothea, Providenza, Pietro and Louisa. He was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until a 12:00 pm Funeral mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 Twenty-Three Mile Rd. (Macomb Twp.) Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 5, 2020
