Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
West Locke Wesleyan Church
2652 Haslett Road
Williamston, MI
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Summit Cemetery
Williamston, MI
View Map
Ginger Lou (Myers) Schoen

Ginger Lou (Myers) Schoen Obituary
Schoen, Ginger Lou (Myers), 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 11th. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband (Murray) and mother (Rose Myers). She is survived by her children Kari Ziegler (Scott), Kirby, Trenton and Christopher and six grandchildren; Maxwell and Benjamin Ziegler, Olivia Finney (Duncan), Spencer, Emma and Tyler Schoen. Her family was her joy and the center of her life, including her puppy Rosie. She was a 1959 graduate of Richmond High School and received a BS in Elementary Education from Western Michigan University in 1963. Ginger loved teaching, with her career spanning over 30 years, most of them in the Williamston School District. Playing her piano, singing, gardening and spending time with dear friends brought joy to her life. The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 to 5:00pm, Sunday June 16th at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E. Middle Street, Williamston. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 17th at 11:00am at West Locke Wesleyan Church, 2652 Haslett Road, Williamston. Graveside service immediately following at Summit Cemetery, Williamston.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 14, 2019
