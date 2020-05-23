Or Copy this URL to Share

Giovanna Vitale, age 87 of St. Clair Shores passed away May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Vito for 63 years. Loving mother of Marco (Deborah) and Antonino (Caterina); dear grandmother of Samantha. Giovanna is survived by siblings Nancy Bartolotta, Procopio Chirco, Rosalia Mannino and Paula Gattis. Visitation Tuesday, May 26 4:00pm to 8:00pm Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 27 TBD Our Lady of Hope 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores.



