|
|
Son of the late Giuseppe and late Margaret Errante, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019 at the age of 89. He married Antoinette on June 28, 1952. Giuseppe was loved by his children, Joseph (Cathy), Albert, Margaret (Charles, III) Sciullo, Mark, John (Elaine) and Marie (Brendan) Marron. Proud grandfather of Charles Sciullo, IV, Andrew, Chelsea, Madison, Jessica and Alexandra. Great grandfather of Grace & Charles, V. Loving brother to two sisters and four brothers. Visitation Mon. 3-9pm. Funeral Tues. 10:30am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Entombment Resurrection.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2019