The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Errante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe Errante


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Giuseppe Errante Obituary
Son of the late Giuseppe and late Margaret Errante, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019 at the age of 89. He married Antoinette on June 28, 1952. Giuseppe was loved by his children, Joseph (Cathy), Albert, Margaret (Charles, III) Sciullo, Mark, John (Elaine) and Marie (Brendan) Marron. Proud grandfather of Charles Sciullo, IV, Andrew, Chelsea, Madison, Jessica and Alexandra. Great grandfather of Grace & Charles, V. Loving brother to two sisters and four brothers. Visitation Mon. 3-9pm. Funeral Tues. 10:30am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Entombment Resurrection.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now