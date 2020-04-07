|
Gladys M. Carlson, age 90, of Chesterfield Township, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1929, in Mt. Clemens, to the late George and Edith Weber. She married Wilfred R. Carlson, he preceded her in death. Gladys was the rock of her family. So many people knew and loved her. She was very generous and always taking care of her family and friends. She loved to spend time socializing with friends and family and was always busy with someone, either going out to lunch with the lady’s from the bank, shopping with friends, going to craft shows, or going on outings with anyone that just wanted to get out of the house. She enjoyed keeping up with family members no matter how far away with phone calls or cards. She touched so many peoples lives and will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her son, Russell Carlson, grandchildren; Steven (Lauren) Carlson and Lisa (Alan) MacDonald, two great grandchildren; Ava Carlson and Olivia MacDonald. She was preceded in death by her son, George Carlson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home – 57737 Gratiot, New Haven.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020