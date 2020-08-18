1/1
Glen Harold Piper
Glen Harold Piper, of Shelby Township, died August 16, 2020 at age 83. Born to his parents Irvin Harold and Helen Alice (maiden name: Redmer) Piper on January 7, 1937 in Detroit. Glen earned his Master’s degree in Education from Wayne State University and was a middle school teacher in Warren Consolidated Schools. Survived by his wife of 63 years Marilyn Piper; children Robin (Robert) Kruger and Glen (Debra) Piper; 5 grandchildren Jennifer, Julie, Jill, Melissa, and Matthew; and 3 great-grandchildren Natalie, Eleanor, and Bennett. Preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Helen Piper; and his sister Susan (Edward) Kuznia. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., instate at 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI 48042; (586) 781-3434. Immediately following, there will be a procession to White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. The Piper family requests memorial donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
