Glenn P. Foss
Glenn P. Foss, age 75 passed away from Myelodysplastic Syndrome on August 20, 2020. Glenn was born in Mt. Clemens and lived in Lenox Township. He was a past member of Meade Methodist Church and a past board member. He was a Scout Master for Troop 148 for eight years, a past president of the Berville Lions Club, a member of Post 72 Sons of Amvets and a past president to the New Haven Alumni Association. Glenn is survived by his wife Linda, son Terrence, Step-daughter Jennifer Bernardelli, brothers Douglas (Gail), Clifford (Sue), Craig (Denise), son-in-law William (Tracy) Walby, and grandchildren Jacob, Bradley, Steven and Dominic. He was predeceased by his daughter Rabecca Walby, parents Stanley and Mildred, brother Eric (Cheryl) and step-son Marc Ziobron. There will be no services at this time. Family and friends, have a beer and a shot in remembrance of all of the good times. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charity or Sons of Amvets Post 72. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
