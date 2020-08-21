1/1
Glenn P. Foss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn P. Foss, age 75 passed away from Myelodysplastic Syndrome on August 20, 2020. Glenn was born in Mt. Clemens and lived in Lenox Township. He was a past member of Meade Methodist Church and a past board member. He was a Scout Master for Troop 148 for eight years, a past president of the Berville Lions Club, a member of Post 72 Sons of Amvets and a past president to the New Haven Alumni Association. Glenn is survived by his wife Linda, son Terrence, Step-daughter Jennifer Bernardelli, brothers Douglas (Gail), Clifford (Sue), Craig (Denise), son-in-law William (Tracy) Walby, and grandchildren Jacob, Bradley, Steven and Dominic. He was predeceased by his daughter Rabecca Walby, parents Stanley and Mildred, brother Eric (Cheryl) and step-son Marc Ziobron. There will be no services at this time. Family and friends, have a beer and a shot in remembrance of all of the good times. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charity or Sons of Amvets Post 72. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this news Linda.he was a great friend will miss him dearly
Bob mcginnis
Friend
August 21, 2020
My condolences to Glenn’s family. I am sorry for your loss. When I was a little girl, he always made me laugh. What a nice man he was.
Deb Fredline Marquardt
August 21, 2020
The tears running down my face doesn’t say enough about Glenn but he made me happy and smile when I was with him he was awesome father to me. Love and respect always. God bless you my friend
Todd white
Friend
August 21, 2020
Glen was the best friend a guy could ask for. We have had so much fun through the many years I have known him.
Jim Fistler
Friend
August 21, 2020
What a wonderful guy - so much fun. Life with you, Linda had to be the fun room in Heaven. May God bless Glenn's soul. May He bring you solace. I am so sorry - again - what a wonderful guy. Jenny
Jeanette LaVoy
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved