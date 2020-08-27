Gloria E. Wirick, age 89, of Roseville, Michigan passed away surrounded by her loving family August 26, 2020. Gloria was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a lifelong devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church of Roseville. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29 from 12 noon-4 pm and Sunday, August 30 from 10 am-3 pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 28499 Schoenherr Rd., Warren, 48088. Due to COVID restrictions only a limited number of guests are permitted at one time and masks or other facial coverings are required. Funeral Mass Monday, August 31, 10 am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores 48081. Due to COVID restrictions there will not be an instate period before mass, doors will open at 9:45 am and masks or facial coverings are required. Please visit Verheyden.org
