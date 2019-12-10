|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Gloria Florence Keenan on November 30, 2019 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina at the age of 88. She was born July 9, 1931 in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan to Harold A.Gleiser and Helene A. Schulte/Šatulaitis) Gleiser Belloli. She was a stepdaughter to Lawrence Belloli. Gloria was a 1949 graduate of Detroit’s Denby High School. An avid quilter for 30 years, she was a member of various quilting groups and organizations and an active member of her Denby High School sorority. She loved summer seasons on Mullet Lake with friends and family. Gloria will always be remembered for her sweet nature, thoughtfulness and sense of humor. For 60 years she resided in St. Clair Shores and in 2015 relocated to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Preceded in death by her beloved husband James F. Keenan. Loving mother of James Keenan (Julie) of Shelby Township, Michigan and Kathleen Keenan-Rovin (Stuart) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Proud grandmother of Melissa Hooper, Sarah Skrobosinski (Jim) and Jeffrey Keenan (Kristen). Great-grandmother of Jackson, Preston, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Addison, Evelyn and Greyson. Sister of Arlene Gleiser of Florida. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to AutismAllianceofMichigan.org/donate. A memorial gathering for Gloria will be held in Michigan on a future date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 15, 2019