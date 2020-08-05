Gloria Jean Arter, 77, of Shelby Township, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born June 4, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Thomas and Alberta Mae Thompson. Gloria was an Account Executive for the Advisor and Source Newspaper for many years. She is survived by her husband, James; five children, Elizabeth Hartley - Bianchi, Jennifer (James) Bell, Duane (Alicia) Hartley, Jayme (Ronnie) Love and Richard Arter; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and sister, Sylvia Barrons. A private memorial service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. An outdoor visitation will immediately follow from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 16375 Armada Center Rd., Armada, MI 48005. Graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the MPN Research Foundation, https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research
