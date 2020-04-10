|
Gloria May Zienert, a life-long resident of Macomb, Michigan, passed away April 10, 2020. She was born May 25, 1929 in Mt Clemens, Michigan to parents Norman and Esther Marcath. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth C Zienert of 69 years, and mother to son Lynne (Marlene) Zienert of Shelby Township and daughter Cheryl (Dale) Collins of Tucsan, Arizona. Gloria has been the proud grandmother of Tracy, Erin, Alison, Stephanie and Sean, as well as Great Grandmother to Lucas Christopher, Dillon Daniel, Ryann Lynne and Shea Gloria. Gloria is survived by a sister, Arlene Dittman and brothers Ralph Marcath and Donald Marcath. She is predeceased by brothers Arnold Marcath, Earl Marcath and Herbert Marcath. Gloria was a life-long member of St Peters Lutheran Church of Macomb, having also attended gradeschool there. Her activities at St Peters were in Women’s Ministry, Sixty Plus, and Quilting for the World Relief Organization. She was self-employed for 50 years, she operated Gloria’s Beauty Salon from her home. For many years as a hobby, she enjoyed playing guitar with her husband Ken, and assorted other members of a country & western band they participated in. Private family services will be held at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home with burial at St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Macomb. Contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to St Peters Lutheran Church of Macomb General Fund, or to the St Peters Macomb Quilters.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020