Goldie Cucinella, age 93, March 22, 2020, Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dear mother of Anthony (Debra), Ida (Cass) Larosa and Christopher. Grandmother of Tony, Carrie, Jojo, Alyssa, Brian and Maryann. Great-grandmother of Katie, Nina, Dominic, Sofia, Joseph, Michael and Myalee. Visitation at St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue (3 blks North of 10 Mile Rd) Thursday 2-9 p.m. Funeral Services Friday at the Funeral Home 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to health reason maximum of 50 people in Funeral Home. Share a Memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 25, 2020