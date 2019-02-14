The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Gordon Gabriel

Gordon Gabriel Obituary
Gordon Gabriel, age 63, of Clinton Township, passed away on February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet; loving brother to Cynthia (Antonio) Pascaretta; dear uncle to Katie (Jordan) Schaefer and Joseph Pascaretta; great uncle to Cora, Clara, and Eliza Schaefer; and nephew to Ida Hliebay. Gordon was also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Gordy was the proud owner of Roseville Lawn Equipment for more than 30 years. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Township 48035. Funeral service Monday at 10:00AM at Kaul Funeral Home. Instate 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 15, 2019
