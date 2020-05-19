Grace Buckman, 86, of Harrison Township, MI (formerly lived in Eastpointe) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Buckman (married for 63 years) and predeceased by grandson James Buckman, Jr. and granddaughter Kimberly Cumberworth. Grace lit up a room with warmth, generosity, kindness and sweetness. Her smile always dazzled. She will be remembered as this completely dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always put her family first. Grace was born in Jacobs Creek, Pennsylvania to James and Anna Chayben on May 25, 1933. She met her husband in Virginia Beach, where Jerome was in the USMC. She proposed to him within days and they knew they were meant to be. They moved to Michigan, and she raised 6 children at home. Grace enjoyed her Pinochle Club ladies, her dusters, and family. Her favorite was traveling which they did a lot once her husband retired. She is survived by sons James (Judy), Jerome Jr. (Kim), John (Fran), Jeff (Michele) and daughters Susan (Jennifer) and Sharon. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and surviving sisters Mary Lou and Honey and surviving brother William. Grace’s legacy will be the joy that she brought into so many lives. There will be a memorial service in the near future. Grace will be finally laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan along with her beloved husband Jerome, back together again. They will watch from above over their family, stroll on the ocean, hop on a train, and dance forever together. Donations in honor of Grace can be sent to Hospice of Michigan who took excellent care of Grace in her battle with Cancer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store