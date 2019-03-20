Schabath, Grace C., of Sterling Heights, a well known supplier specialist for General Motors and Other Automobile Companies, died at home March 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be held 9:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Saint Blasé Catholic Church, 12151 East 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI. A family reception will be held prior to mass at 9 am at Saint Blasé. Grace is survived by her husband of 56 years, Eugene. She is the loving mother of William (Izeta), Dr. Matthew and Jeanne; Step Grandson Izedin Trozic; sister of Sam LaFata and Antionette Bonner.For decades Grace worked for various General Motors divisions, as well as Delphi and Inteva Companies. Grace also played an important role at the Saturn Car Company, commuting weekly from Detroit to Springhill, TN, home of Saturn. Often times Grace had to lug a heavy bag of tools and dies that was part of the Saturn Manufacturing process. Grace was a compassionate, charitable person, known for her generosity for her willingness to help people. She adored her children, bragging shamelessly about their accomplishments. She loved her cat, Princess Diva, and her many friends she met at Bingo. Grace was a graduate of Saint Bernard High School in Detroit, MI and also attended classes at Macomb Community College. Grace was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1941. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Vito W. LaFata and Concetta LaFata. Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary