Gregory Robert Kreft passed away unexpectedly on January 20th at his home in Rochester Hills, MI. He is survived by his sons Gregory Scott and Brandon Michael (Kana); their mother Linda Schimmelman; parents John and Mary Kreft; sisters Lynda (Mark) Pustelak, Ann (Larry) Waller, Denise Kreft, Katharine Kreft, Joanne (Jeff) Kulka, Teresa (Scott) Telly, Anita (Mark) Sirowatka; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is loved and will be missed. Memorial visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on March 1st at St. Rene Catholic Church, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, 48310 with a mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. For additional information visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 25, 2019
