|
|
Greta Elmgren of Mt. Clemens passed July 2, 2019 at age 89 in Palm Springs, FL. Greta was born 3/15/30 to John & Impi Elmgren. She had a B.A. Evansville College, taught school, played violin, and lived with Ken Holmes for 35 years, 8 sailing seas. Prior married Jack Anderson, who passed along with son Dan. Survived by son Dr. Tim Anderson & his two daughters Rachel & Alexandria, nephew Antero Vassara, cousins Bill & Neil Carrier, Beth O'Hare, Sheila Leet, Lynn Lavezzi, Sally Swain, & Carol McPhail of Griswold, CT where in 1905, as the historic landmark stone silo stands at old Karjala farm, pillars of USA endure. Burial Sunday, July 21st, Palm Beach Memorial Park, Lantana, FL at 11 a.m.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 18, 2019