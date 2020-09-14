Gustave “Gus” Jager, age 96, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Annie Jager; loving father of Tom (Wendy) Jager, Pat (Lin) Farris, Diane (Don) DeKimpe, David (Linda) Jager, and John Jager; cherished grandfather to 11; and dear great-grandfather to 12. Proud WWII veteran of the United States Army. Gus owned the Electric Motor and Contracting Company and he was a member of the Electrical Workers Union Local 58. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12509 19 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48313. Please share a memory with the family at



