Guy Brousseau, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 24. He was married 61 years to his loving wife, Roberta (Bobbie). They had two daughters, Deborah Brousseau Moga (Thomas), Mary Brousseau (Rene McClin), and three grandchildren, Nicholas and Cristina Moga and Gabe McClin. You could always recognize Guy by the cowboy hats he wore and by the wonderful array of wood crafts, from bowls turned on his lathe, dovetailed boxes and furniture which he made in his beloved workshop. He donated his body to the Anatomy Department at Wayne State University Medical School. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.



