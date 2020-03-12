|
|
Born May 9, 1927 to the late George H. Knapman and Winifred Knight Knapman. Father to Jacki (Howard Katz) and Timothy (Angela). He was pre-deceased by his wife Patricia and his son Patrick. He was Grandfather to Audrey and Jack. Jack lived his entire life on Linwood Street in Roseville. He first saw the love of his life, Patricia Powell, when she was in fourth grade and he was in sixth grade. They were married for 58 years. After graduating from Roseville High School, Jack joined the Navy. When his tour was finished he attended Alma College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. He married Patricia in June 1951. He immediately entered the Air Force as a radio engineer monitoring transmissions in Greenland. When he returned to civilian life he began teaching for the Detroit Public Schools and continued for the next 35 years transitioning from chemistry to special education. He earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Wayne State University. Jack and Patti were members of the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keeper Association and travelled the country in their RV visiting lighthouses and National Parks. Jack loved sailing and cryptoquips. He ushered at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts. He was also active in the Roseville High School Reunion Association and the Roseville Historical Society. His favorite volunteer experience was in the Butterfly Garden at the Detroit Zoo. His favorite role was as Grandpa Jack to Audrey and Jack. Jack was known for his devotion to his dogs, Lady Anne, Jingles, Indy, Kelli, and most of all, Ok. Visitation is on Sunday, March 15, from 2-6pm at Kaul Funeral Home in Roseville. Contributions may be made to The Roseville Historical Society.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 14, 2020