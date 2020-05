Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold K. Hoover, age 80, passed away on May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gail. Loving brother of Stanley. Proud uncle of Laura (Brandon) Leske and Michelle Hoover. Harold loved to play hockey when he was younger, but the game of golf was a lifetime enjoyment to him. A private family service has been held.



