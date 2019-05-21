The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
More Obituaries for Harold Taberski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Hank" Taberski

Harold "Hank" Taberski Obituary
Taberski, Harold "Hank", Beloved Husband of 69 years to the late Theresa “Terri”. Kind and loving father of Jane Scott, Fran (Larry) Smith, Steve, Joe (Betty) Tabers, Tash and the late Harold Jr. Dear grandfather of Bryan, Tanis (Ray) Majszak, Michael (Megan), Gregory and Angelina Smith. Brother Knight of Columbus for many years. Avid fisherman and Tiger baseball fan. Hank loved his family, friends, and big-band music. Visitation will be held at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 1 to 8 pm, rosary at 6:30. Instate Wednesday, May 29, 9:30 am until time of mass, 10am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish (St Clement site) 25320 Van Dyke Center Line. Memorials to the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament 29575 Middlebelt Rd. Farmington Hills, MI 48334 appreciated. To share a memory visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019
