The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
6754 Palms Road
Ira Township, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
6754 Palms Road
Ira Township, MI
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Clinton Grove Cemetery
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry A. Schott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry A. Schott Obituary
Schott, Harry A., age 87 of East China, Michigan, passed away early Friday morning. Mr. Schott served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He started working as a postal carrier for the Mount Clemens Post Office in 1959, and was the Post Master in Marine City from 1977 until his retirement in 1989. Harry was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fair Haven. Surviving are his children, David (Rhonda) Schott, Kathryn (Mark) Hash, Lynette (Larry) Cummins; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harry was predeceased by his wife, Joann; daughter, Cindy Schott; granddaughter, Jamie; siblings, Gerald and Francis. Visiting hours are 2 - 8p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 NB Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. (in state 10:00) Tuesday at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6754 Palms Road, Ira Township, MI. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
Download Now