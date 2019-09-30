|
|
Harry J. Josefiak, age 86, a longtime resident of Fraser, died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on September 28, 2019. Harry is the devoted husband of 63 years to Gerry; dearest father of Ken (Nancy) Josefiak, Kim Glanda and Keith Josefiak; dear father-in-law of Richard Glanda; cherished grandfather of Kyle (Brianne), Amanda (Michael), Zachary, Jareth (Hannah), Justin and Briana; great grandfather of a beautiful great grandchild on the way; and beloved brother of Gerri (Al), John (Carol) and the late Walter and Robert (Loretta) Josefiak. He will deeply missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Thursday from 3pm - 8pm at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser. Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am at St. Pio of Pietrelcina with additional visitation starting at 10:30am. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 2, 2019