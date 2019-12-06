Home

Harry Nouhan Sr.

Nouhan, Harry Sr, December 4, 2019 of Eastpointe, Born in Detroit, Michigan September 9, 1929. Beloved husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, known to many as the former owner and operator of the Big Boy Restaurant at 15 Mile & Moravian Dr. in Sterling Heights that he operated with his wife Amelia and daughter Diane. He is survived by his daughter, Marian; his son, Harry Jr; 8 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Memorial Luncheon will take place on Sunday, December 22, at Encore Event Center, 21801 9 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores, between 1-4 p.m., all of his family, friends, and former employees are welcome to attend.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 8, 2019
