The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Gabler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey "Skip" Gabler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey "Skip" Gabler Obituary
Harvey “Skip” Gabler, age 70 of Clay Township passed away March 3, 2020. Skip was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He had many hobbies. His favorite was racing his “Short Circuit” offshore boat where he took world championship in Key West, Florida. He was a member of APBA Offshore Racing Association. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Devoted father of Scott. Loving brother of Darlene (Jerry) Schafer. Survived by loving nieces Lisa Evangelista, Lori (Gary) Barney and Kristina (Darrin) Ferguson. Also leaves many great nieces and nephews. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the funeral home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -