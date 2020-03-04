|
Harvey “Skip” Gabler, age 70 of Clay Township passed away March 3, 2020. Skip was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He had many hobbies. His favorite was racing his “Short Circuit” offshore boat where he took world championship in Key West, Florida. He was a member of APBA Offshore Racing Association. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Devoted father of Scott. Loving brother of Darlene (Jerry) Schafer. Survived by loving nieces Lisa Evangelista, Lori (Gary) Barney and Kristina (Darrin) Ferguson. Also leaves many great nieces and nephews. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the funeral home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 5, 2020