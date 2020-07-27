1/1
Hazel D. Brosche
Hazel D. Brosche of St. Clair Shores passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the bar manager of Excalibur Park in Grosse Pointe Park for over 55 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Brosche Sr. and is survived by her daughters, Sharon Brosche Shuttle (the late Clarence) and family, Patricia Brosche Charles (Grady) and family, her son, Robert W. Brosche Jr. (Kim) and family, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and her remaining family and friends. Private services held at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., Grosse Pointe Park. Interment at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Make a Wish Foundation or to the American Cancer Society. Share a memory at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
