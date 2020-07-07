1/1
Hazel Hare
Hazel Hare (nee Catrett), age 101, died July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late, Jesse; loving mother of Sharon and the late Ken, Sr. Hare and Robert and the late Jesse Faye Williams; cherished grandmother of Kenneth (Karen), Christopher, Stefanie, Shannon and Stacy (Brad); adored great-grandmother of Jack and Aleksander; dear sister of the late Florence, Mamie, John, Alma, Alice, Jane and T.C.; dearest daughter of the late J.T. and Zeolia and aunt to many. Visitation will be held on July 18, 2020 from 10 am to 2 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Burial will take place at 2:45 p.m. at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. At the request of the family, please do not send flowers.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
