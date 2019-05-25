|
Popham, Hazel Winifred (Flowers) - Warren, Michigan. Age 86, passed away on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gene Popham. Loving Mother to Steven (Audrey) Popham, Laura (John) Kisic and the late Michael Popham. Proud Grandmother of Jason, John, Andrew (Lauren) and Amanda. Mrs. Popham was blessed to be a Great Grandmother and proud Aunt to many loving Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:30PM, with a prayer service at 12:30PM, at the Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 28499 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI 48088. Burial at Clinton Grove Cemetery, 21189 Cass Avenue, Clinton Township, MI 48036 procession immediately following the prayer service.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019