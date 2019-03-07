of Shelby Township, passed away on March 6, 2019 at the age of 86. Helen is the loving wife of the late Thomas Jackson; the longtime partner of Alfred Gladstone; the beloved mother of Thomas (Kathleen), Charles (Coleen), Lynn (Michael) McIntosh, and David (Julie); the cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 27; the devoted daughter of the late Clement and the late Margaret Theut; the caring sister of Robert (Betty), the late Herbert (Donna), and Patricia (Ronald) Broth; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Helen will be missed by everyone that she touched in her beautiful life on Earth. Helen's family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke), Utica. Visitation on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the , 25200 Telegraph ~Suite 100, Greater Michigan Chapter, Southfield, MI, 48033, or at . Please share a memory at Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary