Helen Louise Colwell, 98 was born November 21, 1921 and peacefully passed away February 20, 2020. She was born in Berea, Ohio, and then the family moved to New Haven in the late 1920’s. Upon Helen’s graduation from New Haven High School in 1940, the family moved to the home in Mt. Clemens. Helen majored in Business Administration at The Detroit Institute of Commerce. That degree lead her to the much acclaimed 35 year career at the Michigan Employee Security Commission as a Statistical Executive and Departmental Supervisor. She resigned that position after 35 years to take care of her ill Mother. She loved her Church family at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. She was an active member of The National Council of Negro Women for many years. She traveled extensively and was an avid reader, which became her favorite past-time during her later years. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Grace Colwell, her sister Alberta Mitchell and brother Roy Colwell Jr. Surviving are Nieces: Dorothy Colwell-McGrew (Larry) in Southfield, Candace Wheeler (Gerald) in Detroit and Arkisha McGrew and Akaiya Jones in Oak Park. Nephews: Charles Colwell in Eastpointe, Larry McGrew Jr. in Southfield and Michael Barr Jr. in Ecorse and a host of other loving family members and friends who will cherish her memory. A public viewing will be held Thursday, February 27th from 2pm-8pm. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, February 28th. Both will be held at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mt. Clemens. Share memories www.vickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 26, 2020