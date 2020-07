Or Copy this URL to Share

Podulka, Helen M., age 94, of Clinton Township, MI, passed away on July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late L. Joseph Podulka; Dear mother of Gary J. Podulka and Gail Braun; Loving grandmother of Joseph Podulka, Amy Neira, Marcy Bailey and Suzann Braun; Cherished great-grandmother of Ryan and Emily Podulka, Gavin, Garrett and Grant Neira, and Sean and Keira Bailey. Services for Helen are being held privately by the family. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Helen’s family at:



