Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Helen Mae Goodrich

Helen Mae Goodrich Obituary
Helen Mae Goodrich (born March 31, 1944 in Detroit, MI) passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the age of 75. Helen was a loving and caring wife to the late Gene Goodrich. Helen was a graduate of Detroit High School of Commerce. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading, watching crime shows, and spending time with her family and friends. Helen’s quiet resolve and spirit will be missed by those who loved her, especially her sisters, nieces, nephews, her son (Russell), daughter-in-law (Stacy) and grandchildren (Anna & Owen) who she spoiled until the end. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm to 8:00pm on Thur., Aug. 22, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Graveside services will take place at 11:00am on Fri., Aug. 23 at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 22, 2019
