A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Helen McCabe

Helen McCabe Obituary
age 87, June 19, 2019.Beloved wife of Tom McCabe for 69 years. Dear mother of Deborah Pfahlert, Shelley (Steven) Plee, and Renee (David) Nicker. Treasured grandmother of Nicole (Marco), Jenelle (Nick), Amber, Tara, Brie, Jacob, and Alana, and great-grandmother of Liliana, Valentina, Bryson, and Savannah. Visitation Monday, 2pm - 8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Instate Tuesday 10:30 until time of Mass 11am at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Rd. Sterling Heights. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 23, 2019
