Helen Stovel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 98, of Fraser, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest; loving mother of Karen (Ronald) LaGorio and Kenneth (Doris Oleski) Stovel; cherished grandmother of 5; great-grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of 11. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home-Fraser. Funeral service Monday at 12pm at the funeral home. Instate at 11am. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved