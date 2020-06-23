Helen Stovel

Age 98, of Fraser, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest; loving mother of Karen (Ronald) LaGorio and Kenneth (Doris Oleski) Stovel; cherished grandmother of 5; great-grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of 11. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home-Fraser. Funeral service Monday at 12pm at the funeral home. Instate at 11am. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.