Helene Magna

Sept. 7, 2020 Age 95 Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Samuel. Loving mother of Deborah Magna, Thomas (Patricia Formicola) Magna, and Brian Magna. Predeceased by her children Keith Magna and Sandra Magna (Millns). Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A private funeral service is being held at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. of Shelby Township. Entombment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
