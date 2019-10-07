The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kruszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry M. Kruszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry M. Kruszewski Obituary
Kruszewski, Henry M. age 72 October 6, 2019 – Dear father of Shawn (Laura Brown) Kruszewski, and Kevin (Jessica) Kruszewski. Loving grandfather of Kevin Jr., Kendra, Noah, Casey, Sabrina, and Colin. Also Brother of Gerry (Frank) Mallon and brother in-law Alex (the late Shirley) Chizmadia. Further survivors include former wife Cathy Loop, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Henry will lay in state Thursday 10:30 am at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Waren, until the time of the Funeral Mass 11am. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now