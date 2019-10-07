|
Kruszewski, Henry M. age 72 October 6, 2019 – Dear father of Shawn (Laura Brown) Kruszewski, and Kevin (Jessica) Kruszewski. Loving grandfather of Kevin Jr., Kendra, Noah, Casey, Sabrina, and Colin. Also Brother of Gerry (Frank) Mallon and brother in-law Alex (the late Shirley) Chizmadia. Further survivors include former wife Cathy Loop, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Henry will lay in state Thursday 10:30 am at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Waren, until the time of the Funeral Mass 11am. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 8, 2019