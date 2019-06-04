|
|
Herbert Penzien, age 69, died June 2, 2019. Survived by his wife Diane; children, Jeffrey (Karen), Julie (Joel) Walters and Jonathan (Jennifer); grandchildren, Logan, Garrett, Kyleigh, Ellie, Jenna, Jillian, Caleb, Owen and Lucas; and brothers, Thomas and Gerald. Herb was predeceased by his parents, Art and Irma Penzien. Visitation from 12-9 p.m. on June 6, 2019 at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The Funeral Service will be on June 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. with an instate time of 8 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile Road, Macomb. Burial at Christian Memorial Cemetery in Rochester Hills. Memorial donations can be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church Moving Forward Campaign.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 5, 2019