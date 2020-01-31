|
|
SCHOTT, Herbert R., age 87, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital- Grosse Pointe. Loving husband of the late Marion Schott. Dear stepfather of William (Mary) Youngblood, Richard (Gina) Youngblood, Catherine (Art) Serafinski, Diane (Paul) McDonald, and Jeanne (Mark) Bedenko. Loving grandpa of 14 and great grandpa of 2. Cherished uncle of Steven (Arleen) Matthes, Linda (Mike) Sorgeloos, and Pauline (Ken) Nofs. Beloved great-uncle of 8. Predeceased by his sister, Mary Katherine Stahl. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Chas. Verheyden Inc- Duross Chapel, 28499 Schoenherr Rd., Warren MI 48088. The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 6 from 10 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 17017 E 12 Mile Rd, Roseville MI 48066. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 2, 2020