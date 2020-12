Or Copy this URL to Share

Hildegard Gasior. Age 96. Died on November 27, 2020. Born September 15, 1924. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Gasior. Loving Mother of Thomas (Amy) Gasior and Kurt (Monika) Mair. Dearest Grandmother of Amanda and Alexander Gasior; and Brigitte and Christoff Mair. She loved her family, and enjoyed her friends. She took pleasure in taking care of her plants and flowers; and had a great love of music.



