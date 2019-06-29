|
age 65, June 27, 2019 Beloved wife of Steve for 30 years. Dearest step-mother of Kimberly (Andrew) Trujillo and Bradly (Sandy Quinlan) Wolf. Proud grandmother of Ethan, Nathaniel, Shaelee and Brendan. Dear daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" and the late Marden Elwell. Sister of John (Andy) Elwell, Charlie (Kelly) Neaton, Joe Neaton and Mark (Dana) Neaton. Served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Post 351. A Memorial Service will take place at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washington Township at a later date. Arrangments entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Township)
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 30, 2019