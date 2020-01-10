|
Horst A. Koehler, age 85, passed away on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara; children: Hildegard (John) Chmura, Peter (Debbie) Koehler, Karl (Diane); grandchildren: Kristine (Jason), John Jr, Christopher (Traci), Michael, Brittany (Derek), Brittany, Paul; great-grandchildren: Jason Jr and Dylan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to either Boys Town of America or the Alzheimer’s Association be made in his honor. Visitation on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 12, 2020