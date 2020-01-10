The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Horst Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horst Koehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horst Koehler Obituary
Horst A. Koehler, age 85, passed away on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara; children: Hildegard (John) Chmura, Peter (Debbie) Koehler, Karl (Diane); grandchildren: Kristine (Jason), John Jr, Christopher (Traci), Michael, Brittany (Derek), Brittany, Paul; great-grandchildren: Jason Jr and Dylan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to either Boys Town of America or the Alzheimer’s Association be made in his honor. Visitation on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horst's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -