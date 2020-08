Or Copy this URL to Share

Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family

Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family

Howard C. Blenkle, Age 56, passed August 5, 2020 In Birmingham Al. Husband to Barbara, Proud father of Elisebeth, Joshua and Zackary. Devoted brother to Harvey, Harold, Barbara and Cheryle. Grandfather of Katlin, Amber-Lee and David.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store